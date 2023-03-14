Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Takes Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 534,544 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $45,046,000. Ross Stores accounts for approximately 2.4% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 13.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $962,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,174 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $118,218,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 314.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,741,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $146,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,619 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $86,641,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,487,464,000 after purchasing an additional 994,578 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ross Stores Stock Performance

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $103.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

