Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Invests $8.96 Million in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 270,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,957,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC owned about 0.30% of Federated Hermes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 158.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 49.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 35.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Federated Hermes news, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $388,578.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,036,979.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,417 shares of company stock worth $833,461 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Federated Hermes Trading Up 3.5 %

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.36. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.41 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.60%.

Federated Hermes Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.