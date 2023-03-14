Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Grows Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,504 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545,464 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies makes up 3.3% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC owned about 0.50% of Akamai Technologies worth $62,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,936,754 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,440,680,000 after buying an additional 64,523 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,895,817 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $312,911,000 after acquiring an additional 220,080 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,737,721 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $250,036,000 after acquiring an additional 149,461 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $192,419,000 after buying an additional 408,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037,586 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $83,344,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.54. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $111,112.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,082.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.85 per share, with a total value of $25,068.15. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,395.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,514 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $111,112.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,082.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,864 shares of company stock valued at $575,963 and sold 22,971 shares valued at $1,911,629. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

