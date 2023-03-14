Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Acquires Shares of 454,047 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 454,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,286,000. Constellation Brands accounts for 5.5% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC owned 0.25% of Constellation Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.76.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $211.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 602.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.42.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.