Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Acquires New Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,758,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,000. Blue Owl Capital accounts for about 1.4% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC owned 0.20% of Blue Owl Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OWL. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 4,251.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OWL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 price objective on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 2.7 %

OWL stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of -337.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $395.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,733.33%.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

