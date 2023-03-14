BAE Systems (LON:BA) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,050 ($12.80) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.64% from the stock’s current price.

BA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($12.43) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,146 ($13.97) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BAE Systems to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 900 ($10.97) to GBX 950 ($11.58) in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) set a GBX 900 ($10.97) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,011 ($12.32).

BAE Systems Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 908 ($11.07) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 868.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 828.49. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 941.80 ($11.48). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16. The company has a market cap of £27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,780.39, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.55.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

