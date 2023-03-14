BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BAB Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of BABB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.86. 6,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,940. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81. BAB has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 13.15%.

BAB Increases Dividend

BAB Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 10.39%. This is a boost from BAB’s previous dividend of $0.01. BAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.68%.

BAB, Inc engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

