Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Shares of ASM opened at $0.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $82.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

