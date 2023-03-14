Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance
Shares of ASM opened at $0.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $82.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile
