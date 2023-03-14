Avestar Capital LLC Sells 1,217 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBRDK. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $78.04. The company had a trading volume of 178,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,446. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.72. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $68.67 and a 1 year high of $142.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 128.92%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

