Avestar Capital LLC Has $237,000 Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 230,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 154,473 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 114,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and sold 406,897 shares worth $30,376,669. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.60. 503,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,192. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $47.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.31.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LSXMK. StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Stories

