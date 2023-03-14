Avestar Capital LLC Has $142,000 Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in Snap by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Snap by 493.8% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Snap by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 57,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $131,950.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 491,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,986,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $96,299.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,689,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $131,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 491,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,986,999.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,216,593 shares of company stock worth $13,050,687 in the last three months.

Snap Stock Performance

NYSE SNAP traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 10,583,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,182,590. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 31.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research began coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.