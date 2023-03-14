Avestar Capital LLC Buys Shares of 874 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $230,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 63,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of ADP traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,291. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.09. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.40%.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
