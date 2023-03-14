Avestar Capital LLC Buys Shares of 874 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $230,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 63,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.10.

Shares of ADP traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,291. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.09. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.