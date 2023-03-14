Avestar Capital LLC Buys 11,000 Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Wheels Up Experience were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 51.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wheels Up Experience Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of Wheels Up Experience stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.93. 1,029,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,320. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $3.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.
