Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURR) Short Interest Up 32.7% in February

Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the February 13th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 507,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Avenir Wellness Solutions Trading Up 8.3 %

OTCMKTS CURR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.13. 9,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,998. Avenir Wellness Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20. The company has a market cap of $10.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.67.

About Avenir Wellness Solutions

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve drug safety and patient adherence. It operates through Cure Operations and Sera Labs Operations segments.

