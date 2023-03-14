Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURR) Short Interest Up 32.7% in February

Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the February 13th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 507,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Avenir Wellness Solutions Trading Up 8.3 %
OTCMKTS CURR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.13. 9,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,998. Avenir Wellness Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20. The company has a market cap of $10.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.67.
About Avenir Wellness Solutions
