Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ATNNF stock remained flat at $165.87 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.87. Autoneum has a 12 month low of $165.87 and a 12 month high of $165.87.

Autoneum Holding AG develops and manufactures acoustic and thermal management solutions for the automotive market. It offers multifunctional and lightweight components and systems for noise and heat protection. The company provides engine and e-motor encapsulations, frunks, outer dashes, hoodliners, engine top covers, engine and body-mounted absorbers, and outer trunk floor insulators; and underbody products, including under floor and under engine shields, wheelhouse outer liners, outer tunnel and floor insulators, battery electromagnetic shields, under battery shields, and heatshields, as well as battery and spare wheel pans.

