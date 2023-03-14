AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Short Interest Up 29.7% in February

AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 205,700 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the February 13th total of 158,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

AUO Price Performance

AUOTY stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.35. 49,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,735. AUO has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.19.

AUO Company Profile

AUO Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions.

