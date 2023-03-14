AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Boosted by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after buying an additional 50,475 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,995,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,516,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Cowen increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

