Astar Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Astar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0665 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Astar has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Astar has a market capitalization of $103.27 million and approximately $21.76 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar Profile

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network’s mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.

Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

Buying and Selling Astar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

