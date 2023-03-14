Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Assertio from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Assertio Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.23 million, a PE ratio of 2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49. Assertio has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assertio

About Assertio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Assertio by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,111,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 33.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

