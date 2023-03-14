Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.
Separately, BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Assertio from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.
Assertio Stock Down 8.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.23 million, a PE ratio of 2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49. Assertio has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $7.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assertio
About Assertio
Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.
See Also
