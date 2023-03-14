Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AWH opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.96. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.26.
Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile
