Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,069,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,762 shares during the period. Aspen Technology makes up approximately 2.4% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 4.76% of Aspen Technology worth $731,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 43.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at about $19,849,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 771,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,886,000 after purchasing an additional 16,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.50.

Shares of AZPN traded up $5.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $218.92. The stock had a trading volume of 13,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,904. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.48 and a 1-year high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

