ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.46.

ASML opened at $604.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $238.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $714.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $641.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $555.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

