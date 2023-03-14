Ascent Group LLC Sells 77 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ascent Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,887 shares of company stock worth $2,602,476 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $421.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.89. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $488.23. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.67.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

