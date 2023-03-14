Ascent Group LLC Sells 4,274 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Ascent Group LLC reduced its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 165.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

International Paper Trading Down 1.9 %

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at $153,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average is $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.07.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

