Ascent Group LLC Sells 2,875 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Ascent Group LLC lowered its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 107,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after buying an additional 53,421 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 276,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,004,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 226,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,071,000 after buying an additional 126,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $130.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.48. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $199.97. The stock has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

