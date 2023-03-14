Ascent Group LLC Sells 2,626 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Ascent Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $405.02 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $287.82 and a 12-month high of $501.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $402.93 and its 200 day moving average is $368.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.30.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.