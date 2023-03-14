Ascent Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,179,000 after buying an additional 41,807 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 84,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 21,193 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 730,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38,989 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $9,219,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $70.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.28. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $81.01. The company has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

