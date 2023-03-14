Ascent Group LLC Has $2.38 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ascent Group LLC reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,295 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock opened at $233.18 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock has a market cap of $124.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

