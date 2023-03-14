Ascent Group LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ascent Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in S&P Global by 15,444.3% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535,089 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 60.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,574,000 after buying an additional 2,065,830 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in S&P Global by 11.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,987,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,006,995,000 after purchasing an additional 310,742 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 19.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,665,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $898,566,000 after purchasing an additional 435,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.56.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

S&P Global Price Performance

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $324.79 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $423.55. The stock has a market cap of $104.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $356.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

