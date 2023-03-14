Ascent Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,853 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKLN. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after buying an additional 40,338 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 647.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 646,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 560,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $21.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.