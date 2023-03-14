Ascent Group LLC Grows Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,929.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,921. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.78.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $185.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.10. The company has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

