Ascent Group LLC Buys 2,814 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Honeywell International by 30.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,610,000 after buying an additional 2,165,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 32,072.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,653,000 after purchasing an additional 577,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 45.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,776,000 after purchasing an additional 335,033 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 24.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,332,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,079,000 after purchasing an additional 262,548 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after purchasing an additional 211,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $193.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.77. The company has a market cap of $129.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

