Ascent Group LLC Buys 1,127 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,228,254,000 after acquiring an additional 625,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,825,114,000 after acquiring an additional 305,700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Sempra by 7.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,150,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,058,000 after purchasing an additional 303,061 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sempra by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,074,000 after purchasing an additional 24,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sempra by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,935,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,097,000 after purchasing an additional 80,852 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.60.

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $143.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.78 and its 200 day moving average is $157.27. Sempra has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.18%.

In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,244 shares of company stock worth $5,231,853. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

