Ascent Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Ascent Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,785 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 272,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 147,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 23,471 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 57,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

