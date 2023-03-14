Ascent Group LLC Acquires 835 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Trane Technologies stock opened at $185.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $196.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.10.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,929.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,929.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,921 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.