Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 729,600 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the February 13th total of 541,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,296.0 days.

Asahi Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ASBRF opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.55. Asahi Group has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $37.17.

Get Asahi Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Asahi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Asahi Group Company Profile

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Alcoholic Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Others. The Alcoholic Beverages segment sells beer-type beverages, shochu (Japanese distilled beverage), RTD (ready-to-drink) low-alcohol beverages, whisky and spirits, and wines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.