Arweave (AR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $55.97 Million

Arweave (AR) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $305.26 million and $55.97 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arweave has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $9.14 or 0.00035268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,918.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.52 or 0.00522862 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00144868 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.