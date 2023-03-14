Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Short Interest Update

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 135,300 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the February 13th total of 109,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary C. Dake acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $27,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,290.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $148,989. 4.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,599,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,228,000 after purchasing an additional 23,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,151,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,172,000 after purchasing an additional 24,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after acquiring an additional 39,409 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 373,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 24,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.91. 52,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,299. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $444.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.68. Arrow Financial has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $36.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.45.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.09 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Financial will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activities, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

