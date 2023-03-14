Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ AOGO traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.34. 1,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,712. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08. Arogo Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Get Arogo Capital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Arogo Capital Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOGO. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $118,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on electric vehicles technology, smart mobility or sustainable transportation, and related businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arogo Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arogo Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.