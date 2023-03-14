ARMOR Price Tops $0.0056 on Top Exchanges (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ARMOR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a market cap of $400,550.58 and approximately $241.84 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.42 or 0.00413264 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,262.22 or 0.27939438 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi. The official message board for ARMOR is medium.com/@armor.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides *Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ* coverage for user funds across various protocols.

Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

ARMOR Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

