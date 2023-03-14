Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARKR opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ark Restaurants has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $66.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average of $18.84.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $46.88 million for the quarter.

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 20.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 10,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $169,080.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,342.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 184,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants during the third quarter worth $744,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and bars, fast food concepts, and catering operations. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV, and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded on January 4, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

