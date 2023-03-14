Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Short Interest Update

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 914,200 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 1,088,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 228.6 days.
Separately, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.
ATZAF traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $29.10. 3,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,354. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.16. Aritzia has a 52-week low of $24.89 and a 52-week high of $41.10.
Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.
