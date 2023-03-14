Aris Water Solutions, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:ARIS)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Down 2.8 %

Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Aris Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.78. The stock has a market cap of $550.89 million, a P/E ratio of 480.50 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARIS. Barclays upped their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

About Aris Water Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 6.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

