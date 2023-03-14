Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Argo Group International Stock Performance
NASDAQ ARGO opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.99. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
About Argo Group International
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.