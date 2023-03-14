Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGOGet Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARGO opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.99. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

About Argo Group International

(Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

