Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 78.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 101,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 44,442 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 69.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 472,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,037,000 after purchasing an additional 193,183 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.5% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 246,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 177,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ADM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.7 %

ADM stock opened at $77.22 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $70.02 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.94.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 23.35%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

