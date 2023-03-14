Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 60,528 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.20. The firm has a market cap of $223.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

