Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Short Interest Update

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the February 13th total of 4,340,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Aptiv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,024,121. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 29,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 14.8% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV stock opened at $110.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.67 and a 200-day moving average of $99.88. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $129.18.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

