Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the manufacturing equipment provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Applied Materials has raised its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Applied Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Applied Materials to earn $6.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $118.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $142.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,614,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $838,863,000 after acquiring an additional 819,979 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,663,160 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $551,477,000 after purchasing an additional 503,665 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.