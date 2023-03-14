Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Short Interest Down 8.5% in February

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the February 13th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APPN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

Appian Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,557. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Appian has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $66.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity at Appian

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

In related news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $60,135.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,351.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $4,521,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,115,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,322,207.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $60,135.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,351.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 735,916 shares of company stock worth $28,256,946 in the last three months. 43.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Appian by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Appian by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measure business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

