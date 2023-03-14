Apollo Currency (APL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $512,323.80

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $9.78 million and $512,323.80 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00069102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00052044 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000263 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00008540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00022443 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000885 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001796 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

